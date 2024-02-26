Kristi Noem VP Speculation: Noem taking meeting with Trump

The Dakota Scout is reporting in a story this morning (inbetween a deluge of ads) that Governor Kristi Noem is meeting with President Donald Trump, with speculation that it may be regarding what she might be doing this summer:

In the midst of growing speculation and heightened anticipation that she’ll be Donald Trump’s running mate, Gov. Kristi Noem is meeting with the former president and GOP front runner at his Mar-a-Lago home Monday afternoon. The governor’s office has confirmed to The Dakota Scout Monday that the second term Republican extended her trip to Florida this weekend where she spoke at the annual Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) conference and will meet with Trump in a one-on-one meeting at one of the president’s Florida properties.

Governor Noem is a tremendous speaker, and would do well for the ticket as his vice-presidential pick. The only downside is that we’re a small state, but Kristi is viewed as a rockstar among Republicans nationwide.

What are your thoughts?