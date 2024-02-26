The Dakota Scout is reporting in a story this morning (inbetween a deluge of ads) that Governor Kristi Noem is meeting with President Donald Trump, with speculation that it may be regarding what she might be doing this summer:
In the midst of growing speculation and heightened anticipation that she’ll be Donald Trump’s running mate, Gov. Kristi Noem is meeting with the former president and GOP front runner at his Mar-a-Lago home Monday afternoon.
The governor’s office has confirmed to The Dakota Scout Monday that the second term Republican extended her trip to Florida this weekend where she spoke at the annual Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) conference and will meet with Trump in a one-on-one meeting at one of the president’s Florida properties.
Governor Noem is a tremendous speaker, and would do well for the ticket as his vice-presidential pick. The only downside is that we’re a small state, but Kristi is viewed as a rockstar among Republicans nationwide.
What are your thoughts?
8 thoughts on “Kristi Noem VP Speculation: Noem taking meeting with Trump”
God help the country if this happens.
I still wonder about those who support Noem but not Trump. It’s been clear much of her term has been seeking his attention. If she is selected, I’m curious as to how many more individuals will get caught up in election denial and Obama’s birthplace. Starting to feel a bit like the Rubicon as to the direction of the party.
Actually from comments on national stories about her I’ve seen republicans bash her for basically being the mayor of a small city. And they’re not wrong.
maybe the sdgop hasn’t kicked the $ tribute upstairs from last years trump fundraiser yet, and he needs governor noem to move it along chop chop.
Will Governor Noem be on the ticket for the TRUMP Party or is Donald Trump breaking the bad news and letting her know he picked someone else but would like to appoint her to an obscure field position in Pakistan or elsewhere? I am thinking the latter but would enjoy her being under the scrutiny of the national press with the help of South Dakotans.
Vivek would be a better choice.
As much as I like Kristi Noem, in the scheme of politics, she would not add a single vote to the Presidential ticket coming from a small red state.
What demographic would she be able to deliver? She’s not the best at debating, could she lose votes when the VP debate inevitably asks questions pertaining to just how ancient both nominees are? How effective could she be at negotiating with Congress, especially in the Senate?
For these reasons another candidate, like Scott, would be better.