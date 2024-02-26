Pipeline compromise measure Senate Bill 201 passes House Commerce & Energy Committee 8-5

Senate Bill 201, which would provide new statutory requirements for regulating linear transmission facilities, and to allow counties to impose a surcharge on certain pipeline companies brought by Senate Majority Leader Senator Casey Crabtree, House Majority Leader Representative Will Mortenson, and Rep. Drew Peterson passed out of the House Commerce and Energy Committee this morning after extensive testimony and a failed attempt to send it to the 41st day. The bill went out of committee with a Do Pass motion instead on a 8-5 vote (about 61.5% in favor, and 38% opposed)

SB 201, which was brought forth by House & Senate Leadership as a compromise measure to address concerns on both sides of the issue had previously passed the Senate on a 23-11 vote, with about 31% opposed, and now after passage finds itself facing the last hurdle of the House Floor before going to the Governor.

Good work by the sponsors and all who voted in favor of it to bring the matter to a compromise solution, so we can argue about something else next year.