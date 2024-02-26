Katie Washnok for Senate campaign hosting big fundraiser in Aberdeen on March 3rd.

The Friends of Katie Washnok campaign is hosting a fundraiser in Aberdeen on March 3rd with a number of community leaders already slated to be hosts:

Lots of familiar names for the Aberdeen area including Kessler, Falk, Rylance, Jewettt, Lust, Thares, and many more. The event is featuring Senate Majority Leader Casey Crabtree, and Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck. And I note that State Senator Michael Rohl is also a co-host for the event.

As Brown County GOP Chair, and in many other roles, Katie has been one of the strongest carriers of water for the elephant that local Republicans have. If you can’t attend, the QR code links to Katie’s fundraising page, or you can send a donation for the campaign to:

Friends of Katie Washnok

c/o Robert Fouberg

PO Box 285

Aberdeen, SD 57401

Let’s get out there and support a great candidate for State Senate!