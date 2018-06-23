Larry Rhoden nominated for Lt Gov. Nelson nominated…. sort of. Posted on June 23, 2018 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply Larry Rhoden was proudly nominated for Lt Gov with speeches by Matt Michels, and seconded by Dale Bartscher. Stace Nelson was nominated by someone from Butte County, but when asked for speeches no one would stand up for him to give one. Wow! Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related