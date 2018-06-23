Larry Rhoden nominated for Lt Gov. Nelson nominated…. sort of.

Larry Rhoden was proudly nominated for Lt Gov with speeches by Matt Michels, and seconded by Dale Bartscher.

Stace Nelson was nominated by someone from Butte County, but when asked for speeches no one would stand up for him to give one. Wow!

