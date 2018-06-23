Stace Nelson only one to come to podium to talk about Stace Nelson Posted on June 23, 2018 by Pat Powers — 9 Comments ↓ After no one would stand to give a nomination speech or seconding speech, a sweaty Stace Nelson got up to talk about his favorite topic, himself, and his “judo-Christian” beliefs. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Speaks volumes that NO ONE will speak on has behalf!
Ridin’ With Rhoden! All In!
Are there bets being placed on how much he’ll lose by?
Apparently by 56 points!
Stace is the best and most Republican candidate. If you don’t think so then just ask him.
I’m sorry, but what a colossal douche. Just a straight shit of a person.
Rhoden beats Stace once again. MINO!
So much for Stace having such broad support in the Republican Party. I’m not seeing it. He’s just the loudest vile bully and nothing more. It’s sad
Judo-Christian black belt: You’re really great about talking about Christianity, but ironically giving actual Christians a terrible name.
🥋⛪️