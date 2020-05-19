Lee Qualm relying on massage therapists to defend his anti-vaxxer position

Just saw this pop up on facebook, and had to go to the Internet to look this designation up:

So, after taking a barrage of criticism over House Bill 1235, this past session’s measure to let the unvaccinated run free in schools and which wanted to make requiring vaccinations a class one misdemeanor for employers, Lee Qualm is thanking several medical …professionals for their support on the measure.

I’ll probably make some people upset by my saying so, but, is he seriously cheering on anti-vaxxer letters to the editor in support of his awful bill from LMT’s… as in Licensed Massage Therapists?

I mean, don’t get me wrong, I think they do a nice job working the kinks out of something you might have strained. But as far as advice on preventable childhood diseases. epidemiology, viral infection, etc. from Licensed Massage Therapists?

I think that’s more than a little bit out of their area of expertise.