District 6: Friends of Isaac Latterell is a small group, Herman Otten raises just under 16k

Isaac Latterell must be feeling rather friendless after filing his campaign finance report. Because the “Friends of Isaac Latterell” political campaign committee reported unitemized fundraising of only $100.

Friends of Isaac Latterell … by Pat Powers on Scribd

$100? That’s pretty dismal. Latterell does report a loan of $5000… and that’s it. It looks as if his campaign might have been ill from coronavirus these past weeks.

Isaac does report expenditures of $3044.42 against his $100 fundraising and $5000 loan. Out of that comes $360 in consulting… (He paid someone for this?)

Latterell did come into the race with $3545, and after expenditures, has an ending balance of $5601. I think I’d be holding on to that to repay the loan.

On the other hand, Herman Otten fared far better.

Herman Otten 2020 Pre-Prima… by Pat Powers on Scribd

Otten raised $1995 of unitemized donations, $4500 from individuals, around $4600 from PACs, and another $4850 from past and present colleagues. Added to his beginning balance of $14,984.44, Otten has sufficient cash to run any race he wants to. Otten spent $15,193, leaving himself over $15k to go into the final 2 weeks of the election.

I think we see where this one is going.