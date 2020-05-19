District 35: Kevin Quick campaign’s momentum arrested by Senator Jessica Castleberry’s efforts

Campaign finance reports are in for the primary, and by the looks if it, image challenged District 35 challenger Kevin Quick doesn’t just have trouble with the long arm of the law; he can’t overcome incumbent lawmaker, Jessica Castleberry either.

Quick collected $285 in unitemized donations to go along with $1340 from those who would admit they know him.

His largest donation was $2000 from Shining Light PAC ran by Rapid City consultant Jordan Mason. This would be the same PAC that was involved in some controversy in the Rapid City School Bond election earlier this year. Of course, the left hand giveth, as the right hand taketh away, as Quick spent $1200 in “consulting.”

Against income of $3,625, Quick is claiming expenditures of $1250, leaving himself $2375 for the last two weeks of the election.

Well, good luck with that.

Incumbent State Senator Jessica Castleberry raised less than $100 from unitemized contributions, and only $1500 from itemized donations, but did very well from South Dakota Associations. Realtors, Chiropractors, Retailers, SDAHO, Doctors, and others pitched in to bring her PAC total to $6600, plus several donations from past and future colleagues for another $1750.

Ultimately, against an income of $19,820, Castleberry spent $19,780.09, with more income likely coming in the weeks to come.

$1250 versus $19,780 is quite a bit of disparity in the type of elections the campaigns are running. Given the fact Quick has a lot of image problems to overcome… I’d anticipate that he failed in that task.