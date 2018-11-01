Liberal Dems keeping it classy in the Governor’s race, admitting they’re knocking down Noem signs.

Republicans – this is what you’re up against.  Liberal Democrats who want to deny you your freedom of speech just because they disagree.

If this person (who appears to be a School of Mines student) is kicking over your Kristi Noem sign, make sure you put it back up. And then get two more distributed.

  1. Ike

    Mr. Powers, didn’t your fire chief actually get suspended for doing the same thing? I hear he still has that job and a bottle of Crown Royal in his glove box.

  3. Dave R

    You know, I have often said that deliberately damaged political signs are because of misbehaving immature children.

    I see that is the case here too

  4. Anonymous

    Keaton G is apparently a left-wing loser. A college student who hasn’t had to live in the real world yet. Show him that idiocy won’t win and vote Republican this coming Tuesday!

      2. Anonymous

        Ah, the photo is so small I couldn’t tell by that.

        Therefore, I retract my prior post and say show her that idiocy won’t win and vote Republican this coming Tuesday!

  5. Anonymous

    Loser is right and unaware that some people have security cameras. Keaton must be desperate for her 15mins of fame?

  6. Ryan

    It is refreshing to post on a blog for actual South Dakotans. I have posted over at the other blog and it is filled with faux-intellectuals. Most of them don’t even live in South Dakota.

    There should be a fine for vandalizing or theft of political signs.

    1. Ike

      There is. But there’s no fine for tweeting stupid crap. There’s also no fine for assuming that said stupid tweet is factual.

  7. District 21

    Apparently there is someone putting sutton signs in peoples yards in burke and gregory without owners permission. They have also been taking down noem signs and replacing them with sutton. Super classy.

        1. Anonymous

          When you’re competing with the combination of lies and gullible, makes it difficult. Will be interested to see the actual numbers on Tuesday.

  9. Anonymous

    I typically do not donate money to campaigns as I usually volunteer. I was not able to volunteer much this cycle. I got so sick and tired of hearing people at work bad mouth Kristi for the pettiest reasons, I cut a check and mailed it off last week.

    I will be celebrating Kristi’s win at work on Wednesday, November 7.

      1. Anonymous

        Yes.

        Now you should ask the 63 people who have liked Keaton’s post if they support criminal activity and violence. She/he seems to be an outstanding citizen and a great activist for the School of Mines. Championing being arrested and use of such vile language, that’ll surely help get her/him a recommendation letter and hired for a high paying position.

