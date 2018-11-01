Polling showing Kristi Noem pulling away from Bernie… I mean Billie Sutton

The Argus Leader has posted the latest Argus/KELO poll showing that Kristi Noem is pulling away from Bernie… I mean Billie Sutton, largely on the strength of people finding out how liberal Sutton actually is:

Rep. Kristi Noem has opened a narrow lead against state Sen. Billie Sutton in her bid to win the South Dakota governor’s race in next Tuesday’s election, according to the results of an Argus Leader-KELO-TV poll.

Noem leads Sutton 47 percent to 44 percent. The 3 percentage-point difference is within the poll’s 4.5 percentage-point margin of error, meaning the race still up for grabs.

and…

“I would imagine nationalizing of the race (tying Billie to Hillary & Bernie) was a good strategy in such a pro-Trump/Anti-Hillary state,” Wanless said in an email. “Nationalizing it makes it less about Billie the good guy or Billie the moderate willing to work with Republicans in Pierre, and more about Billie the DEMOCRAT.”