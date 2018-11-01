Polling showing Kristi Noem pulling away from Bernie… I mean Billie Sutton

The Argus Leader has posted the latest Argus/KELO poll showing that Kristi Noem is pulling away from Bernie… I mean Billie Sutton, largely on the strength of people finding out how liberal Sutton actually is:
Rep. Kristi Noem has opened a narrow lead against state Sen. Billie Sutton in her bid to win the South Dakota governor’s race in next Tuesday’s election, according to the results of an Argus Leader-KELO-TV poll.
Noem leads Sutton 47 percent to 44 percent. The 3 percentage-point difference is within the poll’s 4.5 percentage-point margin of error, meaning the race still up for grabs.
and…
“I would imagine nationalizing of the race (tying Billie to Hillary & Bernie) was a good strategy in such a pro-Trump/Anti-Hillary state,” Wanless said in an email. “Nationalizing it makes it less about Billie the good guy or Billie the moderate willing to work with Republicans in Pierre, and more about Billie the DEMOCRAT.”
Still within the margin of error. If you don’t understand what that means, just remember how Hillary was feeling 5 days before the election 2 years ago.
It’s good news for Kristi but….
The poll is 4.5% margin of error.
That means the 45-45 poll could have been off. That means this poll could have her up 8. It basically means that the GOP volunteers need to understand that Sutton had an outside shot unless the GOP voters show up.
Pulling away? Statistically, this poll is the same as the last one.
Trending in the right direction. Should be a good night Tuesday.
Two polls in a row showing a well connected and powerful congresswoman in a statistical tie with an unknown state legislator is not a positive trend for Kristi.
She’ll win, but in spite of the race she’s run, not because of it. This has been an embarrassment.
The first thing Kristi should do Wednesday morning is fire her campaign manager. That guy is the worst kind of DC hack I’ve ever seen.
Noem should be winning 60/35… What is wrong?
You are.
She is. She’s wrong for the people of South Dakota, she’s wrong for the State, and she’s wrong for the office of Governor.
Her negative tactics are despicable and she hasn’t championed one issue without the help of Thune, Johnson, or Rounds.
What has been her standalone victory during her time in the House of Representatives? None – she’s a loser!
Only the 2014 farm bill, human traffiking headway, tax cuts package, child tax credit doubled, ranked 15 out of 453 as the top leader compared to ALL US representatives, 15th of 453in getting influential co-sponsors, 52nd of 453 to get bipartisan co-sponsors; but apparently that’s ‘none’ to you…
No, a Bernie-lover like Sutton is wrong for this country. How much further left do liberals want to take our country? Does Venezuela actually look good to them?
If she wins, she wins and will have a chance to govern. Many may not like her, but if she wins and does a good job, the campaign will quickly be forgotten. Just as it was between Trump and Cruz for example. But this is still margin of error, however Kristi has usually performed better than her Argus poll numbers. I suspect she is probably up by six or seven in the poll says three.
Capital Princess Kristi will put her DC minder campaign manager on the public payroll once she’s Governor; she doesn’t have a choice.
Other important data from the poll shows that sixty-eight percent of all voters said things were on the right track, 19 percent were on the wrong track and 13 percent were not sure.
That’s particularly important for current and incoming legislators to understand, particularly since the chronic, persistent naysayers want lawmakers to believe (1) government is terrible, and (2) there is a mandate to change. Of course, according to this poll, that’s not at all true.
These are also the same idiots who give Congress between a 3-13% approval rating and yet we have two Senators who are well over 90% popular. They don’t see that Thune and Rounds are apart of the disfunction in DC.
So let’s not champion those statistics.
Fred is right. Almost 7 of 10 people thinks things are going well. The clearest message is there is one vote for changing direction and one for staying on the same road.
Just because the road has a bump or two doesn’t make it rationale to drive off a cliff.
Kristi says she wants to radically change the way business is done in Pierre. I see every indication she wants to make it more like DC.
When did she say that? I’m sure she means for the better but I just don’t recall her ever using those words.
I think you need glasses.
Not good for Noem. I find it particularly interesting that so many women don’t like her.
As a woman, I’m going to guess jealousy…
Which ones? The ones who champion abortion?
Plain women hate pretty women. That is why Dr. Boz was so reviled.
I think you’re going to ruffle some feathers with that one, G!
Well, Grudz pretty much summed up how the GOP perceives women. You minimimize them down to just their looks, not their brains. If women did the same to the GOP men you would be sol. We could form our opinions on people based on their behavior, intellect and general character. Y’all would still be sol.
See, Grudznik, you got someone to post their left-wing talking point.
That is funny because Grudz is not a Republican.
Ooops!
I’m surprised she is under 50%
After election day I suspect she will be closer to 60%
This poll is a sign that people are starting to learn more about Billie, who is telling everyone he’s pro-life when according to his record, he’s actually pretty lukewarm on babies’ lives.
We now have a US Supreme Court that could overturn Roe v Wade and SD could have the state law that could do it. Will Billie commit to pushing that case? I highly doubt it because his running mate is pro-abortion, his party is pro-abortion, and he’s going to appoint SD Supreme Court justices who are pro-abortion.
The people will decide, not the Governor.
South Dakota has a case that is working its way through the federal courts that could potentially be the vehicle for the SCOTUS to overturn Roe. A Democrat governor could and probably would stop that process in its tracks. The voters would have nothing to say about it. It would be fully up to the governor. That’s just one more reason to vote for Kristi as a proven, dedicated pro-life champion.
I thought you and Hubble craft were running for Gov as the true conservatives? Now you throw down for Billie?
I don’t think Billie even believes in chemtrails.
Seiler leading Roundsburg too.
Source?
A meme, isn’t that where you get your facts from?
Well that is clearly a lie. I bet this anonymous is petty Stacie or Mary still trying to smear Ravansborg’s name. Seiler has no chance of winning.
Jason: what’s the obsession with Mrs Fitz? It’s getting old.
Hi Mary. Have you been posting on the liberal blog again as well secretly?
Not that I give a damn about anonymous sniping, but Ravnsborg was at our Lincoln Social last night in Sioux Falls and left with his date after 9 PM, then drove to Rapid City this morning.. He literally has no time to post comments on DWC or anywhere else, much less care about the obsessions of anonymous losers.
I wish we had some true conservatives running. SD has a bunch of RINOs.
You should form your own super duper really real conservative party! Then you could make sure only really real conservatives who agree with you run for office, because you are that cool.
Amen to that!