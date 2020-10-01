Looks like Dan Ahlers had his biggest crowd yet. Who picked light yellow on a white background?

So, Democrat US Senate Candidate Dan Ahlers appears to have had his biggest crowd to date. Not that anyone could understand what he was saying through the mask.

But seriously.. who on earth told him to put half his sign in light yellow on a white background, rendering the text nearly invisible in any level of direct light? Snapped this in a yard the other day with my phone.

Candidates – don’t EVER do this, because it has literally the worst contrast I’ve ever seen for colors on a sign. You want high contrast and large, easy to read letters. Not this.

It might as well be white on white, because it is impossible to read at any speed. By the time people have driven by trying to figure out what it says, they’ve already missed the boat.

What a tremendous waste of money.