Lora Hubbel can stop helping 2nd amendment supporters anytime.

Former gubernatorial candidate, and wannabe state Constitution Party chair Lora Hubbel can stop helping supporters of the Second Amendment in South Dakota. Anytime now.
No, Lora. I’m pretty sure the Second Amendment has nothing to do with meting out justice to traitors. That would be what we have courts for.
Is it an appropriate time to start a discussion on laws about unstable people having access to guns?
She may have earned herself a visit from some nice folks in dark suits and sunglasses with that threat to an announced presidential candidate. Granted, a visit from some nice folks in white suits and a padded van would likely be more appropriate.