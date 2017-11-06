Mickelson turns in ballot measure to increase tobacco taxes with 19K signatures.

  3. Jaa Dee

    “Measure to increase tobacco tax for tech school fund” and in the same breath they will claim it is an incentive to stop smoking…. which they apparently don’t believe if they already have plans for the money.

    1. JLB

      A tax can both decrease sales and increase tax revenue. It could also decrease sales so much that it decreases tax revenue or have minimal to no impact on sales. It depends on the elasticity of demand and/or the availability of supply from outside the taxing jurisdiction.

