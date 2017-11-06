Mickelson turns in ballot measure to increase tobacco taxes with 19K signatures. Posted on November 6, 2017 by Pat Powers — 5 Comments ↓ Measure to increase tobacco tax for tech school fund by sponsor Mickelson turned in over 19k signatures pic.twitter.com/18sPzkgWzK — Shantel Krebs (@SOSKrebs) November 6, 2017 FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
I guess the Republicans are becoming the party of “INCREASE TAXES”.
I don’t know about Republicans, but Mickelson has never met a tax increase he didn’t like.
“Measure to increase tobacco tax for tech school fund” and in the same breath they will claim it is an incentive to stop smoking…. which they apparently don’t believe if they already have plans for the money.
A tax can both decrease sales and increase tax revenue. It could also decrease sales so much that it decreases tax revenue or have minimal to no impact on sales. It depends on the elasticity of demand and/or the availability of supply from outside the taxing jurisdiction.
we will just buy tobacco on The reservations