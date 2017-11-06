Signatures for Ballot Measure for making SD like California for Political Primaries filed Posted on November 6, 2017 by Pat Powers — 5 Comments ↓ Sponsor De Knudson submitted constitutional amendment establishing open primary elections 37k pic.twitter.com/y5hBJMZaT5 — Shantel Krebs (@SOSKrebs) November 6, 2017 FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
So much for respecting the will of the people…this liberal garbage was defeated just last year and right back they come.
NO ON EVERYTHING!
I agree no on everything…This is just amendment V with some tweaks…
Another attempt by the liberals to change the rules because they can’t win.
De Knudson is a democrat.
ok. So maybe we can have general elections with no democrats at all on the ballot.
I agree Anne. This is not good for democracy (which is not good for Republicans) but it is a disaster for Democrats. They now have to compete in two elections when they don’t have the resources to compete in one now.
Basically insures GOP dominance. But, you know what after a while, you just get up trying to help them. For years, I’ve tried to tell them things they are doing wrong and they think I’m trying to trick them.
In the end, it shows how utterly stupid they are with regard to winning elections.