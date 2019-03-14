Noem Signs Bill to Increase Hospital Billing Accountability

Signs Eight Bills on Variety of Topics

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem yesterday signed SB70, a bill to increase accountability and fairness in medical billing practices.

“Because of a blind spot in the law, hospitals and other medical facilities have been able to leverage a patient’s horrible accident to add a few extra dollars to their bottom line,” said Noem. “This bill sets up a pro-patient approach, holding hospitals and medical facilities to a more accountable billing practice. This puts us one step closer to equal billing treatment for all patients.”

Under current law, hospitals and other medical facilities can refuse to bill insurance companies of patients who are potential plaintiffs in personal injury suits in order to ultimately get higher rates for service. SB70 amends current law to require hospitals to submit the patient’s medical bills to an insurer in the same manner as any other patient.

Governor Noem signed the following bills into law:

HB1032 – An act to revise provisions regarding money transmission

SB1 – An act to add a legislator to the membership of the Extraordinary Cost Oversight Board, to establish the board in statute, and to repeal the administrative rules creating the board

SB70 – An act to revise certain provisions regarding hospital liens

SB73 – An act to revise qualifications for sanitary district trustees

SB76 – An act to allow a candidate for legislative or county office to be considered for nomination to statewide office

SB 99 – An act to establish certain provisions regarding commercial security deposits

SB124 – An act to provide for the transportation of alcoholic beverages by retail licensees

SB154 – An act to authorize the production and transport of saltwater crustaceans

