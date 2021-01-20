Paul Erickson pardoned by Trump on way out the door. Didn’t he bilk investors for thousands?

I was honestly a little shocked at this one. While not supported by Senator Rounds or Governor Noem, former political operative Paul Erickson was given a “get out of jail free” card by President Trump as one of his final acts of office:

The list of South Dakotans includes Paul Erickson of Sioux Falls, who was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2020 for defrauding investors. He was also the boyfriend of Maria Butina from Russia, who was deported in 2019 after serving time for failing to register as a foreign agent. Noem and Rounds were not listed as supporters of Erickson’s pardon. and.. Erickson was accused of defrauding investors in a proposal to develop land in the North Dakota Bakken oil field by persuading people to buy real estate and build single-family homes. One person, identified as “D.G.” in the indictment, wired $100,000 to Erickson as an investment in the project. The money laundering charge relates to transferring $1,000 of that $100,000 to someone identified as “M.B.”

Read it here.

Not sure what to say on that one, but “wow.”