Rounds Statement on Inauguration of President Biden

WASHINGTON —U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) made the following statement on the Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris:

“The peaceful transfer of power that the American people witnessed today on the steps of the U.S. Capitol is fundamental to our republic and the future of our great nation. I wish President Biden and Vice President Harris the best as they assume the tremendous responsibility entrusted to them.

“I know we will not agree on every issue, and I’m ready to stand as loyal opposition when we disagree on issues of principle. But we all want to leave this nation better than we found it. I do look forward to working with the new administration on ways we can move our country forward, leaving more opportunities for the next generation.”

###