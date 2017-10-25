Paul TenHaken fundraiser this week – here’s the invite. Posted on October 25, 2017 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ Sioux Falls Mayoral Candidate Paul TenHaken held a fundraiser for his campaign earlier this week, which by reports from an attendee had over 200 people who came by as Paul prepares for his April election day. Here’s the invite.. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
What a list of co-hosts! I haven’t seen this much excitement or heard this much buzz for a candidate in Sioux Falls in years.
and a few surprises….nice touch of mystery is always good!