Paul TenHaken fundraiser this week – here’s the invite.

Posted on by 2 Comments ↓

Sioux Falls Mayoral Candidate Paul TenHaken held a fundraiser for his campaign earlier this week, which by reports from an attendee had over 200 people who came by as Paul prepares for his April election day.

Here’s the invite..

2 Replies to “Paul TenHaken fundraiser this week – here’s the invite.”

  1. Anonymous

    What a list of co-hosts! I haven’t seen this much excitement or heard this much buzz for a candidate in Sioux Falls in years.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.