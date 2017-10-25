I’m glad that was cleared up. Nelson on Kloucek: “I answer to him”

You might have been wondering what former legislator Frank Kloucek was doing at the Tribal Relations committee meeting in Vermillion this week.  (It possibly might have been to give someone their marching orders.)

 

Stace answers to Frank Kloucek? That might explain a few things…

31 Replies to “I’m glad that was cleared up. Nelson on Kloucek: “I answer to him””

    1. Tara Volesky

      I was there. Great education on how the corrupt political machine of SD operates. Marshal Damgaard is a class act and a brilliant political scholar.

  2. Anne Beal

    Before you admonish me to “keep it civil”

    Bob Mercer reports that Nelson referred to the Governor as a “cockroach” engaged in “organized crime”

      1. Tara Volesky

        It was a circus out there. Troy Heinert who is the Chairman has a major conflict of interest. I wonder what the Indian students think of their Indian Legislators , voting against their educations.I talked to one Indian student that said he was changing his registration. Time to drain the swamp.

      1. Tara volesky

        Steve, the tribal councils are very corrupt. That’s why the lndian legislators voted to not drain the swamp. Rise up young natives against corruption. Don’t be scared. Corruption does not discriminate.

      1. Tara Volesky

        Excellent article and I would highly suggest listening to the Tribal Relations committee meeting on podcast SDPB. Eye opener. Nelson is the Bomb. About time we have a leader that isn’t afraid to speak up for what’s right.

      1. Anonymous

        What did the governor say about Stace?

        If he said he was a baffon, jerk, bully, wimp, cry baby, loud mouth, poor excuse for a marine, Democrat sympathizer, ..he would be right.

        2. Anne Beal

          You left out “dirty old man.” He was prevented from making a bevy of beautiful female interns testify in a committee hearing about their sex lives.
          I’m sure he was really looking forward to it. Pity.

  5. MC

    Senator Nelson answers to former legislator Frank Kloucek the same way I get to answer to former legislator Lora Hubbel.

    She is one of our constituents, and I have taken the job to represent Ms.Hubbel, and all the other residents of our district.

  7. James McNeill

    Mr. Nelson is the McCain of our state.
    He is always looking for the nearest camera to bash his own party.

    Actual accomplishments = 0

  9. deplorable

    If the Honorable Nelson would devote half the time he spends on camera or editing his wiki page to building consensus with his own party on solving problems we as a state would be much better off.

    I don’t think he realizes that his conduct is making it harder for something productive to come out of these hearings.

    1. Steve Sibson

      Building consensus is how we put liberals in control. Now look at the mess that was created, and the dead people in the wake. And we are better off???

  10. Tara Volesky

    We are saving hundreds of thousands hiring investigators. Nelson is doing it for free and has more experience than anyone around. He doesn’t need to be doing this. I commend him for his hard work and determination.

  11. Tara volesky

    He is working overtime on this gear up fiasco. To bad you didn’t come to the meeting mc, you might have learned something.

  12. Rolling Eyes

    My guess is, that while the Great Stace is “investigating” he really doesn’t have a clear goal in mind. Sure, let’s identify and weed out corruption. Thats admirable, but if the weeding out doesn’t fit his preconceived agenda then, everyone else is wrong. Because how could the Great Stace, broken down old marine, NCIS investigator extraordinare possibly be wrong. Thats inconceivable. What if the Governor isn’t culpable? What if Schopp had no idea? My guess is that the only thing Stace wants, is to be right and could actually careless about potential coruption. Thats why this whole thing is laughable. He cant fathom a possible outcome different than the one he has fabricated in his bitter old mind.

