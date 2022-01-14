RAVE ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR DISTRICT 25 STATE SENATE

Baltic, SD – Lisa Rave announced her candidacy for the South Dakota District 25 State Senate for the upcoming 2022 election cycle.

“With over 30 years of experience as a pharmacist, I believe my perspective and unique background in both healthcare and business will have a positive impact on resolving the challenges faced by the citizens of our state,” said Rave.

Rave earned a B.S. in Pharmacy from South Dakota State University and Master’s in Business from the University of Sioux Falls. She works as a pharmacist in information technology at Avera with a background in retail and home delivery pharmacy. She served on the South Dakota Board of Pharmacy from 2010 until 2019 and is currently serving as the Vice President of the Board of Directors for Heartland Consumers Power District.

Rave plans to focus on constituent issues and continuing the limited government, pro-business policies that attract people and businesses to South Dakota. “As a life-long resident, I believe South Dakota is an ideal place to raise a family, start and grow a business, and retire. Now, more than ever, we need legislators with strong leadership skills to invest in the state and preserve the way of life we love.”

A Republican, Lisa and her husband Tim live outside Baltic, near the family farm where she grew up. They’re blessed to have their daughter, son-in-law, and son reside in the area along with much of their extended family.

“It would be an honor to be elected to represent the voters of District 25 and I would appreciate their support in the upcoming election cycle,” added Rave.

###