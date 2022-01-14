Sanford Health COVID update – a few more hospitalized, and a troubling trend.

I missed it earlier this week, but here’s the Sanford Health update on those who have been hospitalized for COVID 19. Big thing I notice in comparison to last week, The number of people who have been vaccinated as a percentage of those being hospitalized seems to be going up.

Which leads to some concern of whether the base vaccination is as effective against variants. The stats don’t mention the booster, but, that would be good to know.

If you don’t have the vaccination, the statistics show you’re at a far greater risk to get quite ill. Won’t happen to everyone, but it is happening, and you might end up in the hospital. Or you could try to self treat with sheep dewormer, and have people suggest you drink urine. (Seriously, I’m not kidding. That’s the nutty treatment du jour).

The choice is yours.