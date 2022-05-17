Release: Five Former DCI Directors Endorse Jackley for Attorney General

Five Former DCI Directors Endorse Jackley for Attorney General

May 17, 2022: Today, the five former Directors of the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) announced their endorsement of Marty Jackley for Attorney General. The Directors served a span of 26 years and include:

· Brian Zeeb (2018-2019)

· Bryan Gortmaker (2008-2018)

· Jim Vlahakis (2006 – 2008)

· Kevin Thom (2002-2006)

· Doug Lake (1996-2002)

The DCI is a key part of the office of the Attorney General. “The men and women of the DCI work tirelessly with our Sheriffs, Police Officers, Tribal and Federal partners to keep our homes and streets safe. I am very honored to have their support, along with the support of nearly every Sheriff and State’s Attorney in our state.” said Marty Jackley.

Former Director and now Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom stated, “We need an Attorney General that will work with law enforcement to better protect our communities. Marty has a proven record of leading our Attorney General’s office and working with the DCI, Sheriffs, and local law enforcement to fight crime.”

“Marty is the leader that South Dakota needs in the Attorney General’s Office. Having worked with Marty for 9 years as the Director of the DCI, I had a front row seat to witness Marty’s talents as the top prosecutor and civil litigator for South Dakota. Marty knows how to battle for victims of crime and for the rights of South Dakota citizens in the court room. The depth of relationships and the respect that Marty has among South Dakota’s law enforcement is unmatched. Smart, hardworking and focused, South Dakota wins with Marty as Attorney General.” stated Former Director Bryan Gortmaker, 29 years with SD Division of Criminal Investigation.

Former Director and now Yankton County Sheriff Jim Vlahakis said, “Marty has been at our side tackling crime head on as Attorney General, US Attorney and a State’s Attorney which is why so many of us in law enforcement are standing behind him now. With his proven record we know what kind of Attorney General he will be for all of South Dakota.”

