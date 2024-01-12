Release: SD Republican Women commends US Supreme Court for ruling on state-level decisions removing Trump from primary ballots

South Dakota Republican Women commends US Supreme Court for ruling on state-level decisions removing Trump from primary ballots

On January 11, 2024, the Executive Committee of The South Dakota Federation of Republican Women passed a resolution commending the United States Supreme Court for exercising jurisdiction and reviewing state-level decisions removing Donald J. Trump from 2024 primary ballots.

In America, we honor the presumption of innocence: citizens cannot be punished until proven guilty. Each American has the right to due process of law and the right to defend him or herself if accused of crimes. We teach children that America is the land of the free. Refusing to suffer the rule of tyrants and despots, we choose leaders via free and fair democratic elections. Donald Trump has not been convicted of insurrection – removing his name from primary ballots contravenes fundamental rights. For Trump is entitled to the same protections as all Americans. He deserves due process. Removal from the ballot punishes him for a crime for which he has not been convicted. But, perhaps more importantly, his removal punishes millions of innocent Americans, abnegating their basic right to vote for the candidate of their choice.

Even Trump’s primary opponents decry the injustice and dangerous precedent this sets. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said, “The idea that one bureaucrat in an executive position can unilaterally disqualify someone from office turns on its head every notion of constitutional due process this country has abided by for over 200 years. It opens up Pandora’s box…” Unless the Court rectifies this injustice, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy pledged to withdraw from the Colorado and Maine primaries, warning “This is what an actual threat to democracy looks like. The system is hell bent on taking this man out, the Constitution be damned.” Secretary Nikki Haley’s campaign issued a statement saying: “It should be up to voters to decide who gets elected.” A spokesperson for Governor Chris Christie said Trump should “remain on the ballot until convicted of insurrection following a trial that featured evidence that’s accepted by a jury.” It’s telling that those who have the most to gain from Trump’s removal are united in decrying the decision to remove him.

This is about far more than partisan politics. This is about America and whether she remains the land of the free. Multiple state courts have considered Trump’s removal and reached inconsistent results. In such cases, the United States Supreme Court should intervene before things spiral out of control. And we’ve reached that dire threshold. Maine’s Secretary of State declared herself judge, jury, and executioner of Trump’s campaign.

Hence, the South Dakota Federation of Republican Women commends our nation’s Highest Court for granting certiorari and ruling on the merits, ensuring each state follows the Constitution and that no state denies an American citizen’s fundamental rights.

The Supreme Court must defend American voters’ right to choose their President.