Senator John Thune’s Weekly Column: Grateful for Those Who Stand Up for Life

Grateful for Those Who Stand Up for Life

By Sen. John Thune

Each January, tens of thousands of everyday Americans gather in Washington, D.C., for the March for Life. They come from every part of the country, from every walk of life, and from every generation, but they are united in their conviction that every human life has inherent value.

It’s not a complicated idea. The right to life is a fundamental right, one that our founders affirmed in the Declaration of Independence as “unalienable” and “self-evident.” Abortion advocates might like to obscure this fact, but they face an uphill battle. At some level, every person knows that when we talk about abortion, we’re talking about taking a human life. This is a great moral wrong. So I’m grateful that there continues to be so many Americans dedicated to speaking up for the unborn, standing up for life, and bearing witness to the truth that every life has dignity.

I believe this simple truth is what draws countless Americans to brave long bus rides and cold weather to come to Washington for the annual march. I’m particularly proud of the South Dakotans who have made the long trek to Washington, D.C., or those who traveled to Pierre for the state Walk for Life. For 50 years, marchers kept the faith that the United States would one day affirm protections for the unborn. About 18 months ago, 50 years of hoping and praying paid off when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and opened the door to meaningful protections for unborn Americans.

I’m grateful for the marchers who continued to believe in this important cause. The March for Life’s public witness is critically important, and it’s no less important today than it was before Roe was overturned. But it’s just one small part of the pro-life movement. Every day, around the country, there are numerous organizations doing the quiet and critical work of supporting expectant mothers and their babies. This important work is often unseen, but it has an immeasurable impact in the lives of those it reaches.

I’m proud that there continues to be a strong pro-life movement working to promote a culture of life in our country. In the March for Life’s long history, it has brought together students, church groups, elected officials, professional athletes, and presidents. The faces may change over the years, but the marchers’ commitment to the right to life has not wavered. Thank you to all who march.

###