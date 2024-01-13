Guest Column: Starting Out Strong By Senator Casey Crabtree

Starting Out Strong

By Senator Casey Crabtree

MADISON–Lawmakers from across South Dakota assembled in Pierre to kick off the 99th Legislative Session. For 38 legislative working days, the House, Senate and Governor will work together on the necessary policy changes to make South Dakota an even better place to live.

On Tuesday, Governor Noem delivered her State of the State address and highlighted the freedoms and values that make South Dakota an incredible place. In particular, safe communities and economic strength. It can be easy to take both for granted, but state leaders can never waver on sustaining and protecting either because our residents need both to thrive. This year, those two topics will be major focal points for me and the Senate.

So far I’ve introduced two proposals this year. SB 78 is aimed at propping up South Dakota’s ethanol industry. Today, South Dakota is the fourth largest production state of ethanol, but we only rank 22nd in E15 retail sales. In South Dakota, 64 percent of the corn we grow is used for ethanol production, supporting 11,000 family farms and 30,000 jobs. By encouraging gas stations to carry E15 at their pumps we can keep our homegrown fuels closer to home and closer to consumers which will increase profits for corn growers and reduce fuel costs for consumers.

SJR 501 was introduced again this year with Rep. Tony Venhuizen of Sioux Falls. South Dakotans value hard work and we also value taking care of our neighbors. SJR 501 would ask voters in the November General Election if the State’s Medicaid program should have the option to consider a work requirement to receive those benefits. We should not encourage able-bodied adults to live off of welfare programs. Instead, we should incentive work and encourage adding value back to the economy and community.

In the days ahead, my colleagues and I will be introducing a number of proposals related to education. The best investment we can make in South Dakota’s future is to afford our youth the best education and to value hard work. We’re looking at ways to improve student assessments, protect teachers from violent students, incentivize new teachers, and care for children facing neglect and abuse at home.

The Legislature will likely consider around 500 pieces of legislation this year along with numerous appointments to state agencies and boards. In the weeks ahead, I look forward to hearing from my constituents throughout District 8 on their thoughts about the bills before the Legislature. I also look forward to greeting constituents when they visit the Capitol. Thank you for the opportunity to serve the people of District 8. It is an honor.

