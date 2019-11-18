Release: Senator Thune, Congressman Johnson, To Address Important US-Israel Relationship

Senator Thune, Congressman Johnson, To Address Important US-Israel Relationship
On Monday, November 25, US Senator John Thune and Congressman Dusty Johnson will participate in a lunch at the American Legion in Sioux Falls. They will speak about the US-Israel alliance.
The featured speaker is Senator Thune who will share his views on the US-Israel alliance, and why this relationship is important to him personally, as an American, and as a South Dakotan.
Congressman Johnson, who just returned from his first trip to the Middle East, will share his first-hand impressions of the Holy Land, which included a visit to the US Embassy in Jerusalem and the Golan Heights.
“Israel has no greater ally than America and we have no greater ally than Israel,” said Stephen Rosenthal of Sioux Falls, who is organizing the event. “We are fortunate to have two of Israel’s staunchest allies joining us for this important conversation,” he added.
Space is limited. Register today on the Interfaith Friends of Israel (IFI) website: http://interfaithfriendsofisrael.000webhostapp.com/
Lunch is included and will be available after Senator Thune’s talk.
When: Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:30 am
Where: American Legion Post 15, 1701 W. Legion Dr
Cost: $15.00 online: http://interfaithfriendsofisrael.000webhostapp.com/
American soldiers who were on the USS Liberty may disagree that Israel is our greatest ally.
American residents, along our southern border, may disagree that Israel is our greatest ally when they know we send our money to Israel so they can build a border wall.
America First.
Quite a contrast to Ihlan Omar next door.
Trump is ready to build a wall on our southern border, but the Democrats are more interested in building up their voter base, legal or illegal, than securing our borders.
Going
Does our greatest ally plant spy devices all over Washington DC?
I am amazed at the anti Israel comments. Let me see, who else disliked the Jewish people? Oh yeah, muslims and the nazis. Sorry, not sorry for my support of Israel.