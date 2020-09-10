Rounds, Colleagues Urge Protection for Law Enforcement Officials

WASHINGTON– U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) joined Sens. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), James Inhofe (R-Okla.), David Perdue (R-Ga.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) in a letter to Attorney General William Barr concerning the recent rise in individuals willing to justify targeting law enforcement officers for harassment, assault and deadly attacks.

“Over the past three months, our nation has been in the midst of a vital debate about the relationship between law enforcement and our communities,” wrote the Senators. “All of us agree that this is a crucial debate, which is why each of us supported Senator Tim Scott’s JUSTICE Act to provide for more accountability and transparency in law enforcement. But while we seek to support law enforcement, this debate has also exposed the radical voices of those who would “defund” our police departments.”

“The brave men and women in our law enforcement community are essential to public safety and stability. We know that you and the Justice Department are doing everything you can to protect the lives of law enforcement, and to prosecute violent offenders who assault and kill law enforcement officers,” the Senators continued. “However, given the attacks we are seeing against law enforcement officers, we believe it is time to consider whether your Department needs additional authorities, resources, and tools to combat this activity.”

This is a dangerous and unacceptable state of affairs. So far this year, there have been 36 law enforcement officers killed in the U.S. This is an increase of 20% during the same time last year. Of those, 8 were ambushed in premeditated attacks, 2 were victims of an unprovoked attack, and the other 26 officers were killed in the line of duty. During the past three months alone:

In St. Louis, former Moline Acres Police Chief David Dorn was shot and killed when he attempted to stop looters;

In Las Vegas, an officer was shot and critically wounded when protests turned violent;

In Oakland, a federal officer was shot and killed while protecting a federal building;

In Buffalo, a demonstration at the Police Department became dangerous when two officers were hit by a vehicle, and another run over;

In New York City, there have been multiple attacks including an officer who was struck by a vehicle, an officer who was stabbed in the neck, and two officers who suffered gunshot wounds; and

In Salt Lake City, a police officer was hit in the head with a baseball bat following a demonstration.

This list is merely a sampling of the violence which is being committed against our law enforcement community each and every day. There are countless other examples of major and minor injuries which have resulted from attacks by the anarchists who seek to use peaceful protests as a means to their violent ends.

