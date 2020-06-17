Rounds Joins Colleagues to Introduce Bipartisan Resolution Calling on Americans to Buy Products Made in the U.S.

WASHINGTON– U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) joined Sens. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) to introduce a bipartisan resolution calling on Americans to buy products made in the U.S. whenever possible in order to support American jobs and manufacturing, and help build up the U.S. supply chain.

“Reducing our dependence on other countries such as China will help to keep America strong,” said Rounds. “Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, American businesses have taken an economic hit in recent months. Our resolution encourages folks to shop at businesses that manufacture products here in the United States, which helps to support the American workforce.”

In addition to Rounds, Scott and Baldwin, the resolution was sponsored by Senators Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Gary Peters (D-Mich.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.). The resolution is also supported by the Coalition for a Prosperous America and the Alliance for American Manufacturing.

See the resolution HERE.

###