SF Councilor Theresa Stehly apparently objected when we pointed out that the chair of the State Democrat party is representing her.

From last night’s Sioux Falls City Council meeting, outgoing Sioux Falls City Councilwoman Theresa Stehly, who narrowly lost in the recent city election, didn’t like it being mentioned that she’s being represented by the Chair of the State Democrat Party in her recount.
And apparently Chairman Randy Seiler is supporting Theresa on a pro bono basis:
Shouldn’t Alex Jensen be sitting in that seat now?
You would think so, but the way city ordinance is written is that the current person stays in office until the election results are certified and a new council member is sworn in.
you get what you pay for
Would that count as an in-kind contribution? I’d be interested to see what she reports.
So she’s saving herself money but costing the taxpayers money. No budget hawk there, just a powergrubber.
Stehly has become the council squatter.
The more she speaks, the clearer it is that she has been a Democrat this whole time.
Will you please stop? I’m Scott Hoy.
LOL!
Her 15 minutes was up 6 days ago. She’s making it clear that the voters chose wisely. She needed to go.