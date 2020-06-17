SF Councilor Theresa Stehly apparently objected when we pointed out that the chair of the State Democrat party is representing her.

From last night’s Sioux Falls City Council meeting, outgoing Sioux Falls City Councilwoman Theresa Stehly, who narrowly lost in the recent city election, didn’t like it being mentioned that she’s being represented by the Chair of the State Democrat Party in her recount.

And apparently Chairman Randy Seiler is supporting Theresa on a pro bono basis:

    1. Matthew Paulson

      You would think so, but the way city ordinance is written is that the current person stays in office until the election results are certified and a new council member is sworn in.

  4. grudznick

    So she’s saving herself money but costing the taxpayers money. No budget hawk there, just a powergrubber.

  8. Ymous

    Her 15 minutes was up 6 days ago. She’s making it clear that the voters chose wisely. She needed to go.

