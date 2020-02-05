Rounds Statement on President Trump’s State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement on the president’s State of the Union Address:

“The American dream is alive and well thanks to the policies we’ve been able to enact during President Trump’s time in office. Tonight, the president took the opportunity to outline many of these successes: a booming economy, lower taxes, record-low unemployment, a strong military and new trade deals that will benefit our farmers, ranchers and manufacturers.”

“He also laid out a vision for the future that is pro-growth, pro-family, pro-life and pro-security. These values are South Dakota values. I look forward to continuing to work with President Trump and my colleagues on these and other issues to keep our country free and make it stronger and more prosperous for generations to come.”

###