Sec of State Steve Barnett urges people to return your absentee ballots on time Posted on May 21, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — 2 Comments ↓ Secretary of State Steve Barnett urges voters to allow for adequate mail processing time for absentee ballots. In other words, don't dally, or you won't be counted in the tally!
No mail-in ballot for me. I will vote on primary election day.
Bless your heart. I’m sure Dear Leader loves you.