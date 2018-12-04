Senate GOP makes shifts in Senate Caucus leadership team. Langer & Bolin elected as Majority & Asst Majority Leaders.

While Governor Daugaard is giving the budget address, I’m hearing that this morning the Senate Republicans made significant shifts in their leadership makeup.

Here’s what I’m hearing regarding how the elections came out:

President Pro Tempore: Senator Brock Greenfield

Senate Majority Leader: Senator Kris Langer

Assistant Senate Majority Leader: Senator Jim Bolin

Senator Majority Whips (they added one): Senators Bob Ewing, Josh Klumb, Al Novstrup & Jordan Youngberg.

Greenfield retains his position as President Pro Tempore, as did Ewing and Novstrup as Majority Whip. However, four others are newly elected, including the Republican Majority and Assistant Majority Leaders.

While new in this position, both Majority Leader Langer and Assistant Majority Leader Bolin are experienced, with both having had served previously as Majority Whips during their time in the State House, and Langer also previously had served as a whip in the State Senate.

