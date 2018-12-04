Daugaard’s official portrait unveiled

From Twitter:

Here is @SDGovDaugaard’s official portrait, by Susan Boone Durkee. The setting, in front of the State Capitol’s cornerstone, was selected to evoke Gov. Daugaard’s focus on strengthening the structural soundness of state assets and fiscal management. #SDHistory pic.twitter.com/6WhtHjQcGv

— Tony Venhuizen (@Tony_Venhuizen) December 4, 2018