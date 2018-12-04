Noem Statement on Governor Daugaard’s Final Budget Address

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor-elect Noem released the following statement following Governor Dennis Daugaard’s final Budget Address:

“Governor Daugaard’s budget proposal focuses on the most important thing: balancing the budget. With that as the basis, I will work with the state legislature to strengthen families and communities according to the plan I laid out during the campaign – all without raising taxes for hardworking South Dakotans and maintaining our state’s AAA credit rating. I’m grateful for the opportunity to build on Governor Daugaard’s foundation of fiscal responsibility and his unwavering commitment to South Dakota.”

