SF City Councilors Starr, Stehly and Brekke pushing for explosion of video lottery across South Dakota

Check out this notation from the agenda for the upcoming Sioux Falls City Council Agenda for August 20th, including the results of the legislative items that the Sioux Falls City Council voted on this past week to encourage the South Dakota State Legislature to pass during the 2020 Legislative Session:

Sioux Falls City Councilors Patrick Starr and Theresa Stehly are pushing hard to get the Sioux Falls City Council to get behind more than doubling the number of Video Lottery machines that each establishment can have in one location from 10 to 25. The only councilor they could get to join them in their quest in passing legislation to more than double the number in gambling locations was Councilor Janet Brekke.

It was voted down hard by the rest of the councilors. But where’s the hue and cry for an expansion of gaming in this manner in the first place? Possibly but for a few casino owners, I can’t say I’m hearing anyone demanding that many more video lottery machines in convenience stores and restaurants across the state.

What say you?