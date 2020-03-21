Sioux Falls City Councilwoman Theresa Stehly and anti-social distancing

President Trump on social distancing steps because of coronavirus:

President Donald Trump and his administration on Monday urged Americans to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus by limiting group gatherings to 10 or fewer people and avoiding restaurants and bars.

Governor Kristi Noem on social distancing because of coronavirus:

Gov. Kristi Noem and the South Dakota Department of Health continue to recommend that we practice social distancing and personal responsibility. South Dakota aims to “flatten the curve” of the virus, slowing the occurrence of new cases in order to keep from overwhelming the healthcare system.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken on social distancing because of coronavirus:

At the 10 a.m. daily coronavirus briefing today, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken once again emphasized the citizens’ need to practice social distancing to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

And as posted yesterday afternoon, Sioux Falls City Councilwoman Theresa “martial law” Stehly on social distancing because of coronavirus:

Somehow I don’t think encouraging groups of people to gather at the Frying Pan Restaurant is what you call social distancing.

Given that Theresa is the source.. maybe it’s a form of “anti-social distancing?”