Sioux Falls City Councilwoman Theresa Stehly and anti-social distancing

President Trump on social distancing steps because of coronavirus:
President Donald Trump and his administration on Monday urged Americans to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus by limiting group gatherings to 10 or fewer people and avoiding restaurants and bars.
Governor Kristi Noem on social distancing because of coronavirus:
Gov. Kristi Noem and the South Dakota Department of Health continue to recommend that we practice social distancing and personal responsibility. South Dakota aims to “flatten the curve” of the virus, slowing the occurrence of new cases in order to keep from overwhelming the healthcare system.
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken on social distancing because of coronavirus:
At the 10 a.m. daily coronavirus briefing today, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken once again emphasized the citizens’ need to practice social distancing to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
And as posted yesterday afternoon, Sioux Falls City Councilwoman Theresa “martial law” Stehly on social distancing because of coronavirus:
Somehow I don’t think encouraging groups of people to gather at the Frying Pan Restaurant is what you call social distancing.
Given that Theresa is the source.. maybe it’s a form of “anti-social distancing?”
Had no less than 5 clients choose not to close mortgage refinances this week that could save them tens of thousands of dollars because they did not want to appear in person before a notary. Stehly’s toxicity has now become truly life threatening.
I’ve heard Tenhaken is trying to shut down bars and restaurants. How far away is this?
I’d encourage Mayor TenHaken and Governor Noem to read the following article.
“Hysteria over COVID-19 is unwarranted”:
https://www.independentsentinel.com/hysteria-over-cov-19-is-unwarranted/
I suspect the places where COVID-19 is being spread more rapidly than other cold and flu viruses are mainly the places where Five Eyes intel agents are spreading it intentionally.
The following isn’t mine. It’s a direct quotation of another person’s comment on the article I’d linked above:
(BEGIN QUOTE)
The article referenced as being on Medium, “Evidence over Hysteria,” has been removed. The site states it is “under investigation” or “was found in violation of the Medium Rules.”
It is, however, now on Zero Hedge at https://www.zerohedge.com/health/covid-19-evidence-over-hysteria
Somebody wants to squelch this information. There is no justification for Medium’s withdrawal of it. Their site admits that their articles “are not fact-checked.” Their site states “Our sole purpose is to help you find compelling ideas, knowledge, and perspectives.” Apparently somebody big enough complained.
btw, earlier Zero Hedge was banned from Twitter. All social sites are claiming to block “false information” about coronavirus and other issues.
(END QUOTE)
Please don’t be fooled by the far-left University of Washington professor who’s supposedly “refuted” the original article. I’ve read his arguments in their entirety, and he’s bluffing.
FYI, Pat Starr is meeting people in the parking lot at their cars so they don’t have to interact with others inside the establishment. They are taking as many precautions as possible. This of course could all be avoided if our Governor, SOS and Legislators (A SUPER MAJORITY OF REPUBLICANS) Would pull their heads out and have an emergency vote using teleconferencing to postpone the election. I find it extremely ironic that you are pointing out that the governor is telling us to practice social distancing but not calling a special session over the phone to postpone this election. But blaming Stehly is all you know how to do with your own peeps are failing huge by NOT acting now to postpone the election.
Why should the election be postponed? There are plenty of contingencies that allow our elections to proceed.
What’s worse, this or Troy wanting to force kids to go back to school where they can share this disease amongst each other and then return home to share it with family members?
I don’t want kids to be forced to go back to school. Because the President endorses CDC community guidelines, he has made it clear if one can school at home, maintain the children in quarantine, not be cared for by the elderly, and meet their other obligations (like feed their kids) or work if a health care worker or first responders or other vital business, they are encouraged to do so.
However, those who are unable to do as above needs become a greater public health risk or deny the public essential services, schools being open serve the public health interest under the conditions in most of the nation.
Epidemiologists understand extreme limits on behavior have a short shelf life and unrealistic expectations are guaranteed failure. Not every personality and household has the capacities to do this indefinitely. For much, two weeks is when disciplines break down.
Is there a difference between students going back to school and the schools offering child care for first responders and health care workers? I read O’Gorman, Dell Rapids and Tea schools are offering their services.
Put children, of the people who are on the front lines fighting the virus, together in a room. That makes a lot of sense. There is no age discrimination with this virus. Children are at risk.
Dr. Troy is a proud graduate of the University of GOP School of Medicine. Heed all his advice.
I am only parroting the experts. I claim no expertise except I have read the guidelines, I have investigated the rationale and see it assumes human weakness.
You are just making stuff up based on what you think you know and your own weakness and fears.
And, it has been the uninformed mob who have turned this into a shitshow. People die when the people who are afraid and can only see thing for their own good force bad decisions on others.
If this ends quick, you will have been lucky. The experts plan on preventing the worst.
PS. I sign my name because I am prepared to stand by what I say if I am going to suggest people make life and death decisions. You don’t have the guts to face the consequences of what you say.
Being a coward must be a horrible way to go through life.
That Alexander Hamilton…such a coward not signing his name to the Federalist Papers. Screw off, Troy.
Don’t compare yourself to Hamilton. They would hang for treason. You would be held accountable for your words in a time when words mean life and death. Nobody will hang you. They will just be able to connect your words to your credibility.
You are a coward or even worse- perusing a deception strategy for personal agenda without regard to the truth and the well-being of your fellow citizens.
You are unhinged.
Well said Troy.
Theresa Stehly makes me practice social distancing. Whenever I see her, I go the other way.
Yep
They all could have gone up to the county/city offices to get their absentee ballot applications. Which way is safer, having them drive up to one person or go into a building with gov workers?
Btw, remember the swine flu outbreak of 2009? The CDC said 60 million Americans were infected, 274,000 were hospitalized and over 12,400 died. We’ll see how this CoVid19 turns out compared to that. Hope it’s not as bad.
Dr. Troy, the Alexander Hamilton of blog comments. Impressive!
The main point of a serious blog or speech or article anywhere is to open up perspectives into realms of thought previously unthinkable.
Many , if not most people will retaliate against thought perversion by an intellect unless they agree.
Inject politics into rational thinking and we observe irrational chaos in the making.
Trust who you may and suffer a fools journey if wrong.
I trust the intellectual thinking of numerous folks.
Troy Jones is one of them among others who host and write here often.
Listening is a lost art…….
Right on Charlie.