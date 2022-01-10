Sioux Falls Mayoral Candidate Taneeza Islam raises campaign funds from Michigan on 3-1 basis in latest finance report

The tagline for Sioux Falls Mayoral Candidate Taneeza Islam declares that her campaign “is powered by grassroots supporters.”

But if you look at her campaign finance report filed this last week, it appears that the grassroots supporters she’s talking about are in Michigan, where she has received nearly 70% of her campaign funding, according to her latest campaign finance report:

1_5_2022_ Taneeza for Sioux Falls Campaign Finance Disclosure Report Taneeza Islam by Pat Powers on Scribd

According to records filed by Mayoral Candidate Taneeza Islam with the Sioux Falls city clerk, ignoring the 10k she reported putting into her own race, of the itemized $55.685.37 she reported (Contributions from individuals + entities), Only 23% ($12,657.08) comes from within South Dakota.

However, a staggering 69% of that total ($38,300) comes from Michigan, with assorted minor dollar amounts coming from Minnesota, California, etc.

Literally, for every dollar she raised from Sioux Falls and surrounding areas, Taneeza raised three in Michigan, primarily from the Saginaw, Michigan area where ten of her $1000 donors hail from, with others from Freeland, Bay City, Ortonville, and Port Huron, Michigan.

In comparison, her opponent and current Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken raised $80,682 in the most recent campaign finance report, and there were only 5 donors from out of state, totaling $3,881.95 or about 5% of the donation in his report.

Stay tuned.