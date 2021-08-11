South Dakota Kristi Noem Country and Dusty Johnson “Tribute” pins now available $10 each

If you’re a button collector or a supporter of Governor Noem and/or Congressman Johnson, here’s an opportunity to show your support for them in style.

I’ve finally received my shipment of the two pins that I’ve created so far through my political business (at Dakota Campaign Store) for pins supporting the candidates in a tribute to some of the best buttons from South Dakota’s past elections.

The first pin is for Governor Kristi Noem, based on one of the best South Dakota Political buttons of the last 50 years. And with our Governor rumored to be a candidate for President in the next presidential race, it might be appropriate.

This 1980 South Dakota – Reagan Country Pin is a tough find, and is valued by collectors nationwide.

So what better pin to give tribute to in an update for 2022 with South Dakota’s current and next Governor:

This 3 inch pin just turned out great (And it’s already getting a thumbs up from collectors)!

One of my personal favorite South Dakota pins is this 1952 pin that I’m trying to chase down and out back into my collection, which should also look familiar to South Dakota’s Teenage Republicans, since “Punchy” the elephant is also the mascot/logo for the TARS:

What better pin to use for a tribute to a young Republican who served as a mentor for the South Dakota TARS for years, South Dakota’s Congressman Dusty Johnson:

The orange on this 3 inch pin does get it noticed!

If you’re a collector, or just want to show your support, the pins are available for $10 each plus $5 shipping. Just drop me a note at [email protected], and I can send you an invoice/link. What else? Yes there is sales tax in SD, and I am happy to combine shipping. Like many South Dakota pins, these are a somewhat limited run, so there’s not going to be a ton of them out there. )

So, whether you want to wear it on your lapel, or put it away in your collection, drop me a note!