Stan Adelstein’s book reviewed by Jerusalem Post.

So the book Stan Adelstein paid someone to write about himself was just reviewed by the Jerusalem Post. And it sounds like it made as much an impression on the reviewer as Stan did in influencing this last gubernatorial election:

It is interesting to see how the author mixed Stan’s voice into the story, but an article-length biography would have sufficed for most of us.

And…

Those like myself who are interested in South Dakota Jewish or political history need a copy, as do Stan’s family and friends. The rest of the world of readers, probably not…