US Senator Mike Rounds on impeachment

From the Daily Caller, US Senator Mike Rounds was one of seven Senators who went on the record regarding impeachment. And from the evidence presented to date, Senator Rounds is not convinced:

The Caller contacted all 53 Republican Senate offices Monday and Tuesday to ask if senators would rule out voting to remove Trump from office, and received a variety of responses–seven senators explicitly rejected impeachment in their statement.

And…

“After reading the transcript of the phone call between the president and President Zelensky, I do not believe the president committed an impeachable offense,” South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds told the Daily Caller when asked about impeachment.