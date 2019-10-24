US Senator Mike Rounds on impeachment

From the Daily Caller, US Senator Mike Rounds was one of seven Senators who went on the record regarding impeachment. And from the evidence presented to date, Senator Rounds is not convinced:
The Caller contacted all 53 Republican Senate offices Monday and Tuesday to ask if senators would rule out voting to remove Trump from office, and received a variety of responses–seven senators explicitly rejected impeachment in their statement.
And…
“After reading the transcript of the phone call between the president and President Zelensky, I do not believe the president committed an impeachable offense,” South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds told the Daily Caller when asked about impeachment.
It is of my belief that this so-called “impeachable offense” was not to take our POTUS out of office, but to kick former VP Biden out of the running. Leaders of the Democrat party use straight, white men for their votes – they are no longer welcome.
C’mon Mike, use your BA in political science to revisit your support of Donald Trump. He is a disgrace to the Republican party and a menace to our democracy.
He’s a menace to our democracy? I think he has done more to uphold the Constitution than the last few presidents we’ve had. He put America and it’s citizens first rather than putting illegal immigrants at the head of the line. He is removing the over-reaching impediments to the economy put in place by Obummer (a TRUE menace to our Representative Republic), and he is taking on the corruption that is rampant in DC.
You never-Trumpers would rather have the country burn down than try to support the efforts of our duly-elected President.
Put Americans first? Please. He’s devastated 39 million Americans working in the trade industry while supporting U.S. unions and throwing farmers under the bus all for fake trade deals that are no better than their predecessors but Trump marketed them to the public that only he could accomplish it, you know the chosen one, the best president in the history of the world, his unmatched wisdom. Please, the guy is a fraud. I too supported Trump at first but soon woke up and realized the damage he is doing to our country. Recall his latest statement calling the emolument clause of our Constitution phony. You’ve been duped by this narcissist and even Thune now has his doubts. We are Republicans and are better than this.