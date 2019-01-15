State House of Representatives rejects silly request to continue beating dead horse

South Dakota’s House of Representatives defeated a motion this afternoon to continue beating the stupid and already decided issue of State Representative Pourier’s residency into the ground:

The South Dakota House of Representatives defeated a motion Tuesday questioning the residency of Rep. Peri Pourier, D-Pine Ridge. The vote was 62-5 against the request from Rep. Steve Livermont, R-Martin, to form a special committee to look into the matter. And.. Rep. Jon Hansen, R-Dell Rapids, said evidence “suggests” Pourier was a resident “at all times” even though she lived elsewhere for part of the time.

Read it here

Voting in favor of the measure were representatives Livermont, Brunner, Mulally, Marty, & Frye-Mueller.

Proving conclusively that no matter how dead a horse might be, someone will always be there to continue beating it into the ground.

