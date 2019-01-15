State House of Representatives rejects silly request to continue beating dead horse

South Dakota’s House of Representatives defeated a motion this afternoon to continue beating the stupid and already decided issue of State Representative Pourier’s residency into the ground:
The South Dakota House of Representatives defeated a motion Tuesday questioning the residency of Rep. Peri Pourier, D-Pine Ridge.
The vote was 62-5 against the request from Rep. Steve Livermont, R-Martin, to form a special committee to look into the matter.
And..
Rep. Jon Hansen, R-Dell Rapids, said evidence “suggests” Pourier was a resident “at all times” even though she lived elsewhere for part of the time.
Voting in favor of the measure were representatives Livermont, Brunner, Mulally, Marty, & Frye-Mueller.
Proving conclusively that no matter how dead a horse might be, someone will always be there to continue beating it into the ground.
Her residency doesn’t sound any different than Sam Marty who lives in Hettinger, ND but claims residency in South Dakota. Interesting that he would vote for a committee to look in to something like that.
Do you suppose that the rural mail route that Sam lives on originates out of the PO at Hettinger, ND but that his residence is in SD? Happens quite often when you live along borders.
On second look his ranch is near Prairie City, and he lives there most of the months out of the year.
Exactly. The legislature could spend a lot of time trying to sort out this sort of thing and 65 representatives recognize the complexity.