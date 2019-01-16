State Senator Stace Nelson put in time-out from GOP Senate Caucus.

One of the things I’ve been hearing over the past week regarding this years’ State Legislative Session is that Senator Stace Nelson – who formed his own ‘Conservative Caucus’ last year with later defeated State Representative Liz May – has gained the time to caucus exclusively in his meeting of one.

The word I got when I hit town Tuesday night is that Senator Nelson had been… disinvited to participate in the Republican Senate Caucus until a point to be determined later.

Both sides are keeping somewhat mum about it, but I’ve had people confirm the time-out is in effect, and Stace has been put in the corner until he can work better with others.

It shouldn’t come as a shock considering the attacks Nelson has continuously and repeatedly heaped on his fellow Senators, not to mention on Republicans as a whole. If anything, it represents a return to a firm approach by legislative leadership to Nelson’s antics.

During his time in the State House, Nelson clashed with Leadership and many others, culminating in allegations that Nelson may have threatened a fellow Legislator, resulting in a ban from caucus at the time. With the next session, Nelson was back in Caucus, and his plans for running for US Senate were afoot, muting his behavior at the same time a new leadership team brought different opinions on how to deal with his antics.

After his crushing US Senate primary loss, Nelson moved over to the Senate in 2017, where his antics began anew, attacking his fellow Senators, and being a general pain which culminated in his formation of his “conservative caucus.”

With a new leadership team in the State Senate post-election, it appears that the group decided to bring a return to the firmer hand previously exercised in the House when Nelson’s antics started becoming untenable.

If we’re looking for Nelson to concede he was put in the playpen, last week on Facebook Nelson shares a post where his ally Shad Olson wrote about the banishment:

Nelson’s acknowledgement provides additional confirmation that he has been put in timeout until he can learn some manners and to treat others with civility and respect.

Who knows. It might be a nice change of pace.

