Still time to sign up for SDGOP Campaign School Saturday morning!

** Last Chance to sign up for tomorrow’s campaign school **

If your schedule has freed up enough to allow attendance, you can still sign up for the South Dakota Republican Party’s Campaign School put on by the Leadership Institute in Sioux Falls on Saturday, November 20th, 2021 from 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM at the Military Heritage Alliance, 1600 W Russell Street.

Ideal attendees for the workshop are Republican party members who are looking to become more politically active, including candidates and campaign staff. Curriculum will include forming a campaign plan, running an effective communications strategy and fundraising to achieve victory.”

You can sign up for the Candidate Workshop here, and the cost for the workshop is $20 which includes lunch.