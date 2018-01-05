TenHaken Surpasses Fundraising Goal

(Sioux Falls, SD) – Sioux Falls businessman and mayoral candidate Paul TenHaken ended 2017 by exceeding his campaign’s fundraising goal.

TenHaken reported raising $94,760 for his election campaign since entering the race in August 2017. Nearly 50 percent of donors contributed $100 or less.

“I am overwhelmed by the support and excitement around my candidacy for mayor of Sioux Falls,” said TenHaken. “My passion for people and vision for Sioux Falls is resonating with a broad spectrum of our community. People are hungry for change and our fundraising success is a testament to that.”

Paul’s executive leadership experience, passion for people, and message of transparent government, crime reduction and innovation have made him a frontrunner in the race. His successful fundraising period helps Paul reach the voters he has not yet had an opportunity to meet in person.

A Sioux Falls resident for the past 18 years, TenHaken spent the last 10 years as the founder and CEO of Click Rain, one of the largest marketing technology agencies in the Upper Midwest. Paul and his wife Jill are the proud parents of three children who keep them involved with school, community, and church activities.

