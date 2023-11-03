Thune, Rounds in top 10 of most popular US Senators in nation.

@SoDakCampaigns

We’re South Dakota nice, and especially so when it comes to come of our highest ranking politicians, as Senators John Thune & Mike Rounds remain in the top 10 of the most popular US Senators in the country:

With Thune coming in at #5 and Rounds coming in at #7, don’t find yourself discouraged when the haters start throwing rocks… because we find they’re an incredible minority and it just doesn’t matter.

The Senators are overwhelmingly liked by a majority of South Dakotans with a 62% and 61% approval ratings. The Senators should just keep on keeping on – because they’re doing something right, just as they always have.

2 thoughts on “Thune, Rounds in top 10 of most popular US Senators in nation.”

  2. Good for Thune and Rounds, and also for Noem in the other post.

    What this tells me is that SD is a Republican state and that the voters are generally happy with their elected officials but don’t have very strong individual views about each.

    Thune is 62-28, Rounds is 61-28, Noem is 61-34. And any of them running against a generic Democrat would win reelection by basically that margin. Noem’s in the news a little more and throws a few more elbows so her unfavorable rating is a little higher.

    Reply

