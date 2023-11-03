We’re South Dakota nice, and especially so when it comes to come of our highest ranking politicians, as Senators John Thune & Mike Rounds remain in the top 10 of the most popular US Senators in the country:
With Thune coming in at #5 and Rounds coming in at #7, don’t find yourself discouraged when the haters start throwing rocks… because we find they’re an incredible minority and it just doesn’t matter.
The Senators are overwhelmingly liked by a majority of South Dakotans with a 62% and 61% approval ratings. The Senators should just keep on keeping on – because they’re doing something right, just as they always have.
2 thoughts on “Thune, Rounds in top 10 of most popular US Senators in nation.”
So basically if you are an elected republican you have a 61-63% approval rating.
Good for Thune and Rounds, and also for Noem in the other post.
What this tells me is that SD is a Republican state and that the voters are generally happy with their elected officials but don’t have very strong individual views about each.
Thune is 62-28, Rounds is 61-28, Noem is 61-34. And any of them running against a generic Democrat would win reelection by basically that margin. Noem’s in the news a little more and throws a few more elbows so her unfavorable rating is a little higher.