Thune, Rounds in top 10 of most popular US Senators in nation.

We’re South Dakota nice, and especially so when it comes to come of our highest ranking politicians, as Senators John Thune & Mike Rounds remain in the top 10 of the most popular US Senators in the country:

NEW: America’s Most Popular Senators:



Barrasso (R-WY): 70%

Schatz (D-HI): 65%

Lummis (R-WY): 64%

Sullivan (R-AK): 64%

Thune (R-SD): 62%

Welch (D-VT): 62%

Rounds (R-SD): 61%

Tester (D-MT): 61%

Sanders (I-VT): 60%

King (I-ME): 58%

*July 1-Sept. 30, 2023https://t.co/ZiipF00SDJ pic.twitter.com/MDhHkUsniF — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) November 1, 2023

With Thune coming in at #5 and Rounds coming in at #7, don’t find yourself discouraged when the haters start throwing rocks… because we find they’re an incredible minority and it just doesn’t matter.

The Senators are overwhelmingly liked by a majority of South Dakotans with a 62% and 61% approval ratings. The Senators should just keep on keeping on – because they’re doing something right, just as they always have.