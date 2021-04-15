US Senator John Thune’s 2021 1q FEC Report: $620 raised, $192k spent, $13.8 Million Cash on hand.

Challengers can read it and weep, because US Senator John Thune has turned in his most recent FEC Report. And it indicates a fairly steep hill to climb for anyone who thinks they can knock him off the mountain.

Sen Joh Thune 1q 2021 FEC Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

In the first quarter of 2021, starting with $13,412,471.42, Senator Thune raised a fairly robust $620,040.90 and had $192,069.72 in expenses. And after the dust has settled, he was left with $13,840,442.60 cash on hand to fend off any wannabe challengers to the US Senate Seat he currently holds.