Johnson’s “Keep the Nine” Constitutional Amendment Gains 100 House Cosponsors

Washington, D.C. – Today, as House and Senate Democrats unveiled legislation to expand the Supreme Court to thirteen justices, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-SD) announced that his constitutional amendment to cap the Supreme Court at nine justices reached 100 cosponsors in the House.

“The idea to pack the court is no longer conceptual, it’s a legitimate threat to politicize our nation’s most sacred judicial institution,” said Johnson. “I’m proud that my constitutional amendment to safeguard the Supreme Court from partisan politics reached 100 cosponsors today. We can’t risk compromising the public trust of the highest court in the land.”

Click here to watch Johnson’s full video clip.

