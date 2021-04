Congressman Dusty Johnson has posted good numbers in his latest FEC Report as he builds his war-chest for the 2022 election cycle:

Dusty Johnson 1q FEC Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

The Republican Congressman started with $1,050,140.72 cash on hand, and added $148,601.37 in donations against $55,183.81 in spending, giving Dusty $1,143,558.28 total moving forward for the 2022 election.