From the website the “Dakota Leader,” a declaration that the vote of 14 malcontents against Hugh Bartels was intentional, and ‘a massage has been sent.’
They sent a massage? I’m betting it was this kind of massage.
Hard pass.
2 thoughts on “Website declares vote against Bartels was to send ‘a massage.’ It must have been one of those creepy massages.”
Pull. Gavels. To send a message.
Lol, Pat! But in all seriousness, it DID send a message -it sent a message that those 14 are radioactive. They will find that they have no power to do anything but “send a message(sic)” as every other Republican rep works desperately to avoid even the appearance that they’re working with the 14!
Jon Hansen has said he’d like to run for Governor. That’ll be tough after this stunt.