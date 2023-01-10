Release: Crabtree Responds to State of State Address 

Crabtree Responds to State of State Address

PIERRE–The 98th South Dakota Legislative Session began today with the State of the State Address by Gov. Kristi Noem.

“The State of South Dakota is truly strong,” said Majority Leader Sen. Casey Crabtree (R-District 8). “Going into the new session, lawmakers have a full plate. We have a lot of opportunities to strengthen our economy, support our communities, and improve the lives of our residents.”

Crabtree added, “We also have some tough issues to tackle like prison funding and support for rural healthcare and long-term care for seniors. I’m confident the Republican majorities can come together with the governor for the best path forward for South Dakota.”

The 98th South Dakota Legislative Session runs for 38 days, Jan. 10 through March 27, 2023.

###